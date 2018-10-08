Chargers QB Rivers shreds Raiders defense with short passes

There were times Sunday in which Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was compelled to bring the blitz, to send an extra safety as a fifth rusher, to do something in attempt to affect QB Philip Rivers in the pocket.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, center, is upended by Oakland Raiders free safety Reggie Nelson (27) and linebacker Marquel Lee, second from right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Oakland Raiders punt returner Dwayne Harris, right, is hauled down by the Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook can't make the catch in the end zone as Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CARSON, Calif. — There were times Sunday in which Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was compelled to bring the blitz, to send an extra safety as a fifth rusher, to do something in attempt to affect quarterback Philip Rivers in the pocket.

But the Los Angeles Chargers had the answer.

Short passes.

A low-scoring start at StubHub Center turned when Rivers found his receivers at shallow depth. Late in the second quarter, running back Austin Ekeler was found in the left flat in the face of pressure. Linebacker Tahir Whitehead and cornerback Daryl Worley were unable to sequester him on a 44-yard touchdown during a 26-10 loss.

That play broke a 3-3 tie.

Safety Reggie Nelson was the fifth rusher on a blitz. Rivers bobbled the shotgun snap, but he released the pass before linebacker Marquel Lee struck him.

On the ensuing possession, Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant lost a fumble at the team’s own 48-yard line. Guenther dialed up another blitz, this time with Lee up the A gap on second-and-6. But a screen to running back Melvin Gordon went for 34 yards, setting up a 1-yard Gordon touchdown run.

The Raiders trailed 17-3 at halftime.

Notably, with the score 20-3 in the fourth, Rivers threw a screen to tight end Virgil Green in the left flat for a 13-yard touchdown. But for that one, Guenther sent a traditional four-man rush.

Notable

— On the game’s opening possession, defensive end Bruce Irvin recorded the Raiders’ lone sack of the game. It was the 40th of his career and third this season. The third-down stop forced a Chargers field goal.

— Before Sunday, the Raiders forced a three-and-out on each of their four opponents’ opening possession. That streak ended. The Chargers recorded two first downs before the field goal.

— Cornerback Daryl Worley made his team debut, as a three-man rotation at outside cornerback became a four-man one. He first rotated in for Gareon Conley at right cornerback on the Raiders’ second defensive series. Conley, Rashaan Melvin and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie largely have rotated throughout this season. A rotation also continued at safety between Marcus Gilchrist, Nelson and Erik Harris.

— Wide receiver Seth Roberts led all Raiders receivers with seven targets. He totaled four catches for 41 yards.

— It was another odd week for wide receiver Amari Cooper. He had a quiet day, catching his lone target for 10 yards. He caught one pass for 9 yards in Week 1 and two passes for 17 yards in Week 3. In Week 2, Cooper had 10 catches for 116 yards. In Week 4, he recorded eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Cooper said the one target Sunday was frustrating, “especially in a loss because you feel like you can do more to help your team win.”

— Defensive end Frostee Rucker aggravated a neck injury. He briefly returned before it flared up again in the second half. He did not return after that.

— Late in the second quarter, the Raiders made a curious decision to spike a third-down pass with 11 seconds remaining at their 39-yard line. Kicker Matt McCrane then missed a 57-yard field goal, but because the ball was spiked with so much time remaining, the Chargers received possession. An 8-yard reception and 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on Irvin set up a 48-yard field-goal attempt. Caleb Sturgis missed wide left.

— The Raiders are 0-5 at opening coin tosses this season.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjourn al.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.