Cleveland Browns fire head coach Hue Jackson

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson watches during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio — Hue Jackson’s failed, flawed tenure with the Cleveland Browns is finally over.

The team fired its embattled coach on Monday, ending a run of futility nearly unmatched in NFL history. Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, was dismissed on Monday by general manager John Dorsey, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the expected move.

Jackson’s firing came on day after the Browns (2-5-1) lost their 25th straight road game — 20 of them coming with Jackson in charge.

The Browns, who have not made the playoffs since 2002, have lost three straight games after a promising start to this season. They tied Pittsburgh in Week 1, but were beaten 33-18 on Sunday by the Steelers.

Jackson is the six straight Cleveland coach to be fired following the team’s second game against Pittsburgh. Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski and Mike Pettine all met the same demise.

It’s not immediately clear who will fill in for Jackson for the rest of this season. The Browns host the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) on Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and wide receivers coach Al Saunders are all interim candidates capable of finishing the season. Haley and Williams are former NFL head coaches.

Jackson was hired in 2016 by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, who stuck by him despite a 1-15 record in his first season and the Browns losing all 16 games last season, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as only the second team in league history to go 0-16.

But beyond the lopsided losses, quarterback changes and bad luck, the Browns have been constantly saddled with drama and dysfunction under Jackson, who came to Cleveland after serving as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator and went 8-8 as Oakland’s head coach in 2011.

Last week, Jackson’s offer to help Haley following a loss in Tampa Bay underscored another power struggle as Jackson fought to stay in control.

Jackson’s firing comes one day after the Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue, who led the team to an NBA title in 2016 but was struggling in his first season without star LeBron James. The Cavs are 0-6.