The seven new coaches in the league, including Jon Gruden since he last coached in 2008 before joining the Raiders, have combined for a 19-37 record midway through the season. Only two coaches have a legitimate chance at the playoffs.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The NFL’s newest coaches have been struggling through the first half of the NFL season.

We compare these “struggling seven” coaches below, analyzing team stats through Nov. 6.