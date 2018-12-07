Derrick Henry sets NFL records as Titans rout Jaguars 30-9

Derrick Henry sped and stiff-armed his way to a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run and the Tennessee Titans routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9 on Thursday night to stay in the playoff chase.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) breaks a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Henry scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dances in the end zone after a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates his touchdown with Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Henry scored a touchdown on the 99-yard run. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Leon Jacobs (48) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Henry scored a touchdown on the 99-yard run. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Derrick Henry sped and stiff-armed his way to a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run and the Tennessee Titans routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9 on Thursday night to stay in the playoff chase.

And that was just part of an amazing night for Henry.

Henry tied Tony Dorsett’s 99-yarder on Jan. 3, 1983, for Dallas against Minnesota for the longest TD run in NFL history. Henry ran to his left and ran up the sideline, stiff-arming first Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye, then rookie linebacker Leon Jacobs twice and finally a shove to linebacker Myles Jack to finish off the TD.

The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, celebrated by striking the Heisman pose not once, but twice.

Henry set a franchise record with 238 yards on just 16 carries, topping the previous mark of 228 yards set by Chris Johnson in 2009 against yes, the Jaguars.

Henry finished with a career-high four TDs, tying Lorenzo White and Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell for most rushing TDs in a single game in franchise history. Henry also became the first player in the NFL with four rushing TDs in a game since Jonas Gray of the Patriots in Week 11 in 2014.

With the rout and second win in a row, the Titans (7-6) stayed in AFC playoff contention with their fourth straight victory over their oldest division rival. They’ve won six of their last seven against Jacksonville.

The Jaguars (4-9) have lost eight of their last nine.