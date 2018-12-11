Ex-49ers GM Scot McCloughan not interested in Raiders vacancy

Scot McCloughan figures one day to be an NFL general manager again. It won’t be in 2019 for the Raiders, he said.

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, talks with general manager Reggie McKenzie before an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the Detroit Lions in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Scot McCloughan figures one day to be an NFL general manager again.

It won’t be in 2019 for the Raiders.

Following Sunday’s dismissal of Reggie McKenzie, McCloughan became a logical name to associate with the franchise’s vacancy. He is also a name to cross off. McCloughan said Monday evening in a phone interview that he is not interested in such a position at this time.

The former San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins general manager expressed respect for owner Mark Davis but said that he’s content in his consultant work through his company, Distinctive Scouting. This year, he worked closely with the Cleveland Browns, sitting in their draft room in April.

The Browns executed three first-round picks. The Raiders have three next year.

“But from the standpoint of being a GM, right now, no,” McCloughan said. “I’ve been a GM twice. Did I enjoy it? Heck yeah, from the standpoint of doing the roster. But there’s a lot of politics that play into it. I don’t deal with politics. I deal with football teams. Not saying it won’t happen some juncture, but right now, no.”

McCloughan’s father, Kent, was a two-time All-Pro cornerback and longtime scout for the franchise. His brother, David, currently works in the Raiders’ player personnel department.

“I was born in Alameda,” said McCloughan, who worked with McKenzie at the Green Bay Packers and remains a friend. “I was raised a Raider.”

The timing needed to be right for McCloughan to surface as a potential candidate.

It’s not.

Line problems

While the Raiders need to find a general manager, a more pressing matter exists.

They need guards.

Left guard Kelechi Osemele missed Sunday’s 24-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a toe injury. Jon Feliciano started in his absence but suffered a fourth-quarter calf injury that is expected to end his season. Right guard Gabe Jackson dealt with an ankle and, in what’s believed to be a greater concern, elbow injury.

Feliciano and Jackson both managed to finish the game.

“It was unbelievable,” coach Jon Gruden said. “It was one of the great things that I’ve seen. You hate to see a guy go out there and put himself at risk, but Feliciano and Gabe Jackson insisted on going out there and finishing that drive. It was like out of a movie for me. I was really proud of those guys for finishing.

“It’s something we talk about a lot. They put an exclamation mark on finishing (Sunday), and that was awesome.”

Feliciano also serves as the Raiders’ backup center behind Rodney Hudson.

Hudson aside, guard Chaz Green is the only healthy interior lineman currently on the 53-man roster.

