Feliciano ready to start if Raiders lineman Osemele can’t play

Raiders offensive lineman Jon Feliciano could make fifth start of his career if Kelechi Osemele isn’t cleared for Sunday

Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (76) jogs off the field during a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) speaks with head coach Jon Gruden at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Jon Feliciano sat at his locker Friday not knowing if he would be starting Sunday.

He is in waiting because starting left guard, Kelechi Osemele, has been battling a knee injury suffered last week against the Cleveland Browns.

Osemele missed practice every day this week, but the Raiders have him listed as questionable ahead of their game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Feliciano is Osemele’s back up at left guard — a position he has rarely played since his time at the University of Miami. Filling in for a two-time All Pro at his position is not intimidating for Feliciano.

“My grandfather was telling me, ‘Play your game.’” Feliciano said Friday. “It’s nothing new. I believe that I’m just as good as ‘KO’ and that’s saying a lot, but if you don’t believe it, then who else is?”

Feliciano was drafted by the Raiders 128th overall in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He would be making his fifth career start with the Raiders if Osemele isn’t cleared to play Sunday.

Since he was drafted, Feliciano’s has been a versatile backup for the offensive line. Feliciano saw 18 snaps last week against the Browns, and coach Jon Gruden isn’t worried about playing him more.

“He played last week just fine so if we have to play him, we’ll play him,” Gruden said. “We’re anxious to play the next guy up. Gives these guys a great opportunity.”

Carradine released

Defensive end Tank Carradine requested and was granted his release Friday. Carradine was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2013 before signing with the Raiders in March.

The move comes as the Raiders needed to clear a roster spot for cornerback Daryl Worley, who has finished his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct and substance abuse policy.

Carradine had a sack and 10 tackles for the Raiders during the preseason, and saw 24 snaps in four games during the regular season.

Notables

— Safety Karl Joseph (hamstring) missed practice Friday and is ruled out of Sunday’s game.

— The Raiders are partnering with UNIFY Financial Credit Union for a promotion called “Take Away, Give Back.” For each takeaway by the Raiders defense, UNIFY is donating $250 to the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland and DISCOVERY Children’s Museum of Las Vegas. ($125 to each, up to $5,000 during season).

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjourn al.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Chris Booker at cbooker@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bookerc94 on Twitter.