Former Raiders coach Tom Flores among Hall of Fame finalists

Although previously eligible, Tom Flores — who coached two Oakland Raiders teams to Super Bowl titles — and longtime defensive lineman Richard Seymour are finalists for the first time.

Coach Tom Flores gestures to members of the Los Angeles Raiders as they carry him off the field after their 38-9 victory over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII in Tampa Jan. 23, 1984. (AP Photo)

Former Oakland Raiders head coach Tom Flores, left, takes a photo with a fan before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Tom Flores, head coach of the Los Angeles Raiders, is shown during a game in 1983. Exact date and location are unknown. (AP Photo)

New England Patriots coach Raymond Berry, left, shakes hands with Los Angeles Raiders coach Tom Flores, Jan. 6, 1986 in Los Angeles. The Raiders lost the AFC playoff game 27-20. (AP Photo)

In this Jan. 23, 1984, file photo, Oakland Raiders coach Tom Flores clutches the Super Bowl trophy as Raiders managing general partner Al Davis is interviewed by Brent Musburger in the locker room after their 38-9 win over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/File)

First-time eligibles Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fames’ class of 2019.

Congratulations to Tom Flores who is a #PFHOF19 Finalist! – 105 total career coaching wins

– 1982 AFC Coach of the Year

– 2X Super Bowl Champion (as coach) pic.twitter.com/1AXhe6JKrq — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 3, 2019

Also being considered for induction are senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson, a star safety for Dallas/Kansas City from 1960-71, and contributors finalists Gil Brandt, former personnel director for the Cowboys and now the NFL’s top draft consultant, and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.

A maximum of eight new members can be elected, five from the modern-era group. Inductions are Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.