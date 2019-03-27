Former Raiders WR Jordy Nelson retires from NFL

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) tries to break a tackle from Cleveland Browns defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) during the first half of their NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

PHOENIX —Former Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring from the NFL, a former teammate announced Wednesday, ending the possibility he could return to the club.

Nelson, 33, spent one year in Oakland following a brilliant nine-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

He dealt with injuries in 2018, including a knee issue. But his decreased ability to separate as a route-runner along with a $3 million guarantee on his salary prompted the Raiders to cut Nelson on March 14 following the signing of wide receiver Tyrell Williams. Still, they kept the door open on a possible return at a lesser price.

He posted 613 career receptions for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns. Of those figures, 63 catches, 739 yards and three score scame with the Raiders. Nelson was a respected leader in the locker room, someone whose work ethic and preparation were considered an example to younger players.

James Jones, an NFL Network analyst and former Packers wide receiver, shared the decision on Twitter.

Neither of the Raiders’ top two receivers from 2018 will be on the 2019 roster.

Tight end Jared Cook caught 68 passes for 896 yards and six scores. He signed with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. His departure was expected, however, as the Raiders anticipated his market would present him better financial opportunities elsewhere.

They are expected to draft a tight end during the April 25-27 draft. Tight end Darren Waller also will receive the “opportunity of a lifetime,” coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday at the NFL owner meetings. Waller was signed in late November off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.

From a pass-catching production standpoint, the Raiders’ top returners in 2019 are running back Jared Richard (68 catches, 607 yards), wide receiver Seth Roberts (45 catches, 494 yards, two touchdowns) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (15 catches, 154 yards, one touchdown).

Wide receivers Antonio Brown and Williams were acquired this month, part of what’s expected to be a much-upgraded receiving corps for quarterback Derek Carr.

