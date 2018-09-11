Grading the Raiders in 33-13 loss to Rams

How the Raiders performed in their season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook runs with the ball past Los Angeles Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam, left, and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with head coach Jon Gruden during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Los Angeles won the game 33-13. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

How the Raiders performed in a 33-13 loss to the Rams:

OFFENSE: D

Raise your hand if you drafted Jared Cook in your fantasy league? He finished with nine catches for a career-high 180 yards (a Raiders record for a tight end) and was a central reason for a 13-10 halftime advantage. But things went downhill from there, and the Derek Carr-led attack managed just 141 yards after intermission. Carr threw two fourth-quarter interceptions, one returned by Marcus Peters for the final Rams score. Those boos you heard at night’s end? Yeah. Mainly aimed at Carr, who was 29 of 40 for 303 yards and three picks. The Raiders didn’t do much at all on the ground, with Marshawn Lynch leading the team with 41 yards on 11 carries, scoring the team’s lone touchdown from 10 yards out.

DEFENSE: C

It took Rams quarterback Jared Goff (18 of 33 for 233 yards and two scores) until 3:53 remaining in the third quarter to reach 100 yards passing, but what was a lack of pressure by the Raiders throughout ultimately allowed him to make enough plays over the final 18 minutes. The fourth quarter arrived and the defensive legs began to wobble, as the Rams behind running back Todd Gurley (20 carries, 108 yards) began to grind out drives while Goff began finding receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp. The Raiders managed just one sack (Bruce Irvin) of Goff on a strip of the ball that Los Angeles recovered.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

The loss of Raiders long snapper Andrew DePaola (knee) early didn’t hurt as some might have expected given some nice fill-in duties from tight end Lee Smith. Mike Nugent was good on field-goal attempts from 24 and 48 yards. Johnny Townsend, making his NFL debut at punter, had a poor 35-yard effort late in the third quarter. The Rams scored a go-ahead touchdown four plays later.

COACHING: F

The number of first-half penalties for the Raiders — 10 for 145 yards — were ridiculous and no Khalil Mack meant not enough pressure defensively. Jon Gruden returned to the NFL sidelines as a head coach, but the offense he now calls plays for did little after halftime. The Raiders couldn’t get anything going on that side of the ball and their inability to make Goff uncomfortable sealed the team’s fate.

