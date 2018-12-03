Green Bay Packers fire coach Mike McCarthy

The Packers lost to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, 20-17. The Packers have a 4-7-1 record through Week 13 of the NFL season.

Green Bay Packers' Head Coach Mike McCarthy watches a replay on the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have fired coach Mike McCarthy and made offensive coordinator Joe Philbin the interim head coach.

The move announced by team president Mark Murphy came after a stunning 20-17 loss on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals, dropping Green Bay to 4-7-1.

Murphy, in a statement, said the 2018 season “has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately.”

Murphy said the process of hiring the next head coach would begin immediately.

McCarthy was in his 13th season as coach. The Packers won the Super Bowl under McCarthy in the 2010 season.

