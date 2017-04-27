Here’s how to watch tonight’s NFL Draft

Months of scouting and analysis is done, 32 teams are ready and many young football players’ dreams will come true today. The NFL Draft is finally here.
The draft runs three days, and it all begins with the first round tonight in Philadelphia.
Here’s a breakdown of the full draft schedule and how to watch in Las Vegas.
(all times Pacific)
Thursday: First round
Time: 5 p.m.
Friday: Second and third rounds
Time: 4 p.m.
Saturday: Rounds four through seven
Time: 9 a.m.
How to watch
TV: NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630), ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)
Online: WatchESPN live stream
First-round draft order
Each team will have 10 minutes to make their selection, and here’s this year’s first-round pick order.
1. Cleveland Browns
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. Chicago Bears
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams)
6. New York Jets
7. Los Angeles Chargers
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Cincinnati Bengals
10. Buffalo Bills
11. New Orleans Saints
12. Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia)
13. Arizona Cardinals
14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota)
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Washington Redskins
18. Tennessee Titans
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Detroit Lions
22. Miami Dolphins
23. New York Giants
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Houston Texans
26. Seattle Seahawks
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Dallas Cowboys
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Atlanta Falcons
32. New Orleans Saints (via New England)
