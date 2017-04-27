Here’s how to watch tonight’s NFL Draft

Workers make preparations ahead of the 2017 NFL football draft on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Months of scouting and analysis is done, 32 teams are ready and many young football players’ dreams will come true today. The NFL Draft is finally here.

The draft runs three days, and it all begins with the first round tonight in Philadelphia.

Here’s a breakdown of the full draft schedule and how to watch in Las Vegas.

(all times Pacific)

Thursday: First round

Time: 5 p.m.

Friday: Second and third rounds

Time: 4 p.m.

Saturday: Rounds four through seven

Time: 9 a.m.

How to watch

TV: NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630), ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream

First-round draft order

Each team will have 10 minutes to make their selection, and here’s this year’s first-round pick order.

1. Cleveland Browns

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia)

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota)

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Detroit Lions

22. Miami Dolphins

23. New York Giants

24. Oakland Raiders

25. Houston Texans

26. Seattle Seahawks

27. Kansas City Chiefs

28. Dallas Cowboys

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Atlanta Falcons

32. New Orleans Saints (via New England)

