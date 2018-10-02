LA Rams, KC Chiefs stay atop RJ’s NFL rankings

Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.

1. Rams 4-0 (1). Football nerds marveled at the Rams’ offense that scored 38 points against the Vikings in a classic Thursday night affair. Los Angeles is a level above the rest after the first quarter of the season.

2. Chiefs 4-0 (2). Patrick Mahomes can do more than just jump out to big leads. The second-year QB ignited a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Broncos on the road and proved he’s the real deal.

3. Jaguars 3-1 (4). Everything went right for Jacksonville in a win versus the Jets. Blake Bortles was dealing and the defense dominated.

4. Saints 3-1 (6). Alvin Kamara alone can generate 30-plus points for the Saints even on an off day for the offense.

5. Panthers 2-1 (5). Cam Newton and the Panthers got the week off. They get the Giants in Week 5.

6. Patriots 2-2 (8). This was no surprise. Of course, the Patriots were going to trounce the undefeated Dolphins at home.

7. Eagles 2-2 (3). The Carson Wentz-led offense finally woke up but it wasn’t enough versus the upstart Titans.

8. Packers 2-1-1 (9). Green Bay didn’t sleep on the Bills, and the defense made sure they didn’t score.

9. Bengals 3-1 (14). Andy Dalton has the offense clicking after four weeks. They escaped Atlanta with a victory last week.

10. Dolphins 3-1 (7). Yes, the AFC East still runs through New England. But don’t count out Miami as a playoff team.

11. Ravens 3-1 (15). Joe Flacco threw for 363 passing yards against the Steelers despite the Ravens’ playcaller trying his hardest to throw off his rhythm with Lamar Jackson wildcat plays.

12. Bears 3-1 (16). Six touchdown passes in a game should quiet the Mitchell Trubisky critics for at least a week.

13. Titans 3-1 (18). First-year coach Mike Vrabel is getting the job done in Tennessee.

14. Vikings 1-2-1 (10). What has happened to Mike Zimmer’s defense? Suddenly, the Vikings are an offensive squad.

15. Steelers 1-2-1 (11). There might be no fixing this poor Steelers defense. Not even a Le’Veon Bell arrival.

16. Chargers 2-2 (20). The Chargers got to October at .500. That’s much better than the 0-4 start in 2017.

17. Broncos 2-2 (17). Denver might have given the rest of the league the formula to slowing down the Chiefs.

18. Falcons 1-3 (13). Atlanta might not be able to dig out of this hole after close losses to the Eagles, Saints and Bengals.

19. Buccaneers 2-2 (12). Thanks for the memories, Ryan Fitzpatrick. That was a fun three weeks before the beat down in Chicago.

20. Cowboys 2-2 (22). Dallas finally fed Ezekiel Elliott and he repaid them with 240 yards from scrimmage.

21. Redskins 2-1 (19). Washington returns from a bye week to face the Saints on “Monday Night Football.”

22. Seahawks 2-2 (27). Seattle gained Doug Baldwin but lost Earl Thomas for the season.

23. Browns 1-2-1 (21). Baker Mayfield had an impressive start in a loss to the Raiders.

24. Texans 1-3 (30). Houston held on for its first win of the season in a wild overtime game against the Colts.

25. Raiders 1-3 (31). The Raiders finally finished and the offense took off against a tough Browns defense.

26. Colts 1-3 (23). Frank Reich lost the game on a gusty fourth-down overtime decision, but he won the locker room by going for it.

27. Giants 1-3 (24). Another subpar performance from Eli Manning led to only 18 points against a bad Saints defense.

28. Jets 1-3 (25). Coach Todd Bowles’ seat is burning after a third consecutive loss.

29. 49ers 1-3 (28). The Niners showed life with quarterback C.J. Beathard under center.

30. Lions 1-3 (26). Matthew Stafford and Golden Tate looked helpless on the sideline while watching the defense blow the game against the Cowboys.

31. Bills 1-3 (29). Buffalo came back to earth with a 22-0 loss to the Packers.

32. Cardinals 0-4 (32). Josh Rosen gave the Cardinals’ offense a pulse, but they came up short versus Seattle.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.