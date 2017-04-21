Las Vegas billboard at proposed stadium site says ‘Raiders Are Coming’

A Raiders billboard is erected on the northeast corner of Dean Martin Drive near Hacienda Avenue on Friday, April 21, 2017, at the proposed Russell Road stadium site in Las Vegas. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

A billboard was put up Friday at a proposed site of a Las Vegas football stadium declaring “The Raiders Are Coming.”

The Raiders confirmed to the Review-Journal Friday morning that they are behind the billboard, but offered no further comment. The billboard is at the Russell Road and Dean Martin Drive site.

The site is one of many proposed locations for the 65,000-seat domed stadium, which is schedule to be completed in 2020. The location is the key site that Raiders officials desire for the stadium.

