Maine pastor predicted score in Patriots-Chiefs AFC title game

A Maine pastor who publicly predicted the final score of Sunday night’s AFC championship game isn’t claiming divine intervention. But he’s confident the New England Patriots will win the Super Bowl as well.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Rev. Mark Tanner asked his secretary Friday to post a message on the sign outside the Skowhegan Federated Church: “God doesn’t have a favorite team but the pastor does!! Patriots 37. Chiefs 31.”

When Roger "Antichrist" Goodell is in the house you need to break out the big guns. Skowhegan, Maine pastor predicts #Patriots win and score. h/t @PressHeraldhttps://t.co/hMCO3ZJAJ3 — Mike Spinney (@spinzo) January 21, 2019

On Sunday, that was the exact outcome when the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win another spot in the Super Bowl.

Tanner told the Portland Press Herald Monday he is predicting a Patriots’ Super Bowl win Feb. 3, but he’s not revealing the score. Yet.