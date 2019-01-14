Man gets championship tickets for helping Chiefs player out of snow

A random act of kindness has netted AFC Championship tickets for a man called Dave who helped dig a Kansas City Chief out of the snow.

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jeff Allen during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. Allen thanked the man who helped pull his vehicle out of the snow with tickets to next week's AFC Championship game. Allen said he got stuck on the way to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, because of the snow, but he made it in time for the Chief's victory over the Indianapolis Colts because of the Good Samaritan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

Offensive linesman Jeff Allen posted on Twitter that his car got stuck as he was heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday’s playoff. Allen says “a nice guy named Dave,” who didn’t know he is a Chief, got him back on the road.

The Chicago native asked his 21,000-plus followers to help him track down the Good Samaritan so he could reward him with tickets.

My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player. I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Pls RT #ChiefsKingdom — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

Hundreds of people replied — many claiming to be Dave — and thousands retweeted the plea.

On Sunday, Allen tweeted that he has found the real Dave “despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol.”