Marshawn Lynch goes ‘Beast Mode’ in charity soccer game — VIDEO

On the gridiron or the pitch, in cleats or flip-flops, Marshawn Lynch only has one mode when he hits the field … Beast Mode.

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is issued a red card after scoring a "goal" in a charity soccer game. (SoundersFC/Twitter)

On the gridiron or the pitch, in cleats or flip-flops, Marshawn Lynch only has one mode when he hits the field … Beast Mode.

The newly-acquired Raiders running back took part in a charity soccer game organized by former Seattle Sounder midfielder Steve Zaukani on Saturday.

Starting the second half for the red team, Lynch made his way down the field, took a pass from Eddie Johnson, scooped the ball up in his arms, and plowed past a clearly overmatched goalkeeper for the “goal.”

.@MoneyLynch GOES FULL BEAST MODE! The former @Seahawks RB runs the ⚽️ into the net and then steals the ref's red card! 😂 #ZakAndFriends pic.twitter.com/d49sYovDnU — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 3, 2017

But alas, the footballer’s skills were not appreciated on the futbol field and Lynch was issued a red card … which he promptly snatched from the ref and tossed into the air, before punting the ball skyward and making his way off the field.

Apparently soccer just isn’t ready for Beast Mode.