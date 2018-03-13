Kirk Cousins to visit Vikings; agent says no decision made

Shannon Sharpe reveals which team would be a good fit for Kirk Cousins. Fox Sports/Inform

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares to throw the football in the first half of their game against the Oakland Raiders in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) greets New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Landover, Md., Sunday, Dec 24, 2017. The Redskins defeated the Broncos 27-11. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

MINNEAPOLIS — Free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins is predictably the top priority on Minnesota’s offseason shopping list.

Cousins will visit with the Vikings on Wednesday after the league year begins, his agent Mike McCartney said. ESPN reported Tuesday that Cousins will sign with the Vikings, but McCartney said no decision has been made yet by his client.

The New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals were the other clubs expected to pursue Cousins, who has parlayed consecutive seasons playing for Washington on a franchise tag salary into a big payday on the open market at age 29.

With contracts expiring for Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford, plenty of space under the salary cap and an appearance in the NFC championship game, the Vikings present a desirable destination for Cousins.