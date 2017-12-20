Patriots ban Tom Brady’s trainer from sideline, charter flights

The New England Patriots have stripped Tom Brady’s trainer of several team privileges, adding to the speculation of a rift between the trainer and coach Bill Belichick, according to a report in The Boston Globe.

The trainer, Alex Guerrero, reportedly is a close friend of Brady as well as his business partner. Guerrero helped the decorated quarterback launch the TB12 Center, where Brady and several other Patriots players have trained and received treatment since it opened in 2013.

Per the Boston Globe, Guerrero reportedly is banned from boarding Patriots charters to road games, had his sideline access revoked, and is not permitted to treat players other than Brady in his office at Gillette Stadium. Several players who have worked with Guerrero since 2013 will continue to be allowed to receive treatment from him at the nearby TB12 Center.

Belichick reportedly was the primary person behind the change, although the coach declined to address the situation during his weekly interview on the WEEI local radio station. The Boston Globe, however, cited that Belichick indicated to the Patriots’ medical and training staff that his “hands were tied” in relation to Guerrero’s alternative treatment approach because of Brady’s status on the team.

While Belichick declined to speak on the topic, Brady shed some light during his stint on the radio station.

“I don’t have any comment on that other than to say Alex, it’s been well-documented, has been a huge part of what I do, and I’m so fortunate to have him not only as a friend, but with everything that we’ve been able to do together,” Brady told WEEI.

Brady added that Guerrero “has been a huge, huge reason” why he’s still playing at age 40.