Patriots recapture top spot in Review-Journal’s Week 16 NFL rankings

The Patriots’ victory over the Steelers moves them back to the top spot in the RJ’s NFL rankings.

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates with strong safety Patrick Chung (23) after intercepting a pass in the end zone from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as time runs out in of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.

1. Patriots 11-3 (2). Anyone know what a catch is in the NFL? The referees in the Patriots-Steelers game didn’t. But we do know Rob Gronkowski needs to be double-teamed, and the Steelers didn’t do it in a crucial AFC showdown.

2. Eagles 12-2 (3). Nick Foles refuses to let the Eagles lose the the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He had four touchdown passes in Week 15.

3. Steelers 11-3 (1). The Steelers took a hit with Antonio Brown’s injury, but they have Le’Veon Bell to lean on until the postseason arrives.

4. Vikings 11-3 (4). Just another day at the office for Case Keenum, who completed 20 of 23 passes against the Bengals.

5. Rams 10-4 (5). Todd Gurley and the Rams sent the Seahawks and the rest of NFC a statement. They’re here to stay.

6. Saints 10-4 (6). The Alvin Kamara-Mark Ingram freight train got back on track versus the Jets.

7. Panthers 10-4 (7). Cam Newton is starting to play like his 2015 MVP season.

8. Falcons 9-5 (8). Atlanta can clinch the NFC South with wins over the Saints and Panthers.

9. Jaguars 10-4 (9). Blake Bortles continues to play at a high level. Be careful, Pittsburgh and New England.

10. Chiefs 8-6 (12). The Chiefs are back to their 5-0 form after another solid outing from Kareem Hunt.

11. Ravens 8-6 (14). The Ravens’ offense is peaking at the right time. They face the lowly Colts and Bengals to end the regular season.

12. Cowboys 8-6 (17). The Cowboys remain in the playoff hunt and get Ezekiel Elliott back this week.

13. Seahawks 8-6 (10). Seattle got crushed by the Rams. Changing of the guard in the NFC West?

14. Bills 8-6 (18). Buffalo is currently the AFC sixth seed, but probably not for long with the Patriots next on the schedule.

15. Titans 8-6 (13). The Titans are in danger of missing the playoffs and still have to face the Rams and Jaguars.

16. Lions 8-6 (16). Detroit is still somehow in the playoff hunt.

17. Chargers 7-7 (11). The Chargers always disappoint at the worst time.

18. Packers 7-7 (15). Aaron Rodgers’ comeback ended quickly.

19. Raiders 6-8 (19). The Raiders lost to the Cowboys and a folded piece of paper.

20. Redskins 6-8 (22). The Redskins defeated the Cardinals in a game no one had interest in.

21. Cardinals 6-8 (20). The Adrian Peterson experiment in the desert is officially over.

22. Dolphins 6-8 (21). Two more games left with Jay Cutler. Enjoy it, America.

23. 49ers 4-10 (25). Jimmy Garoppolo has turned the 49ers into must-watch TV.

24. Broncos 5-9 (28). After losing eight straight games, the Broncos have won two in a row.

25. Jets 5-9 (23). Everyone misses Josh McCown.

26. Texans 4-10 (26). Bill O’Brien on the hot seat?

27. Bengals 5-9 (24). Can’t blame the Bengals for quitting against the Vikings. Their coach gave up a long time ago.

28. Buccaneers 4-10 (27). Jameis Winston and the Bucs came up short versus the Falcons.

29. Bears 4-10 (29). Is Mitchell Trubisky the real deal? He has two games left to give Bears fans optimism for 2018.

30. Colts 3-11 (30). Andrew Luck is considering another surgery. It keeps getting worse for the franchise QB.

31. Giants 2-12 (31). Eli Manning erupted for 434 yards versus the Eagles. Too bad his defense couldn’t stop Foles.

32. Browns 0-14 (32). Cleveland’s second-to-last chance to avoid an 0-16 season is Sunday against the Bears.

