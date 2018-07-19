Titans’ Jurrell Casey says he will protest during anthem this season

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey says he plans to protest during the national anthem this season, even if it means getting a fine.

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) stretches while waiting to run onto the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Casey tells CNN that “I’m going to take a fine this year, why not? I’m going to protest during the flag. That’s what I’m going to say now.”

Titans officials had no immediate response.

The NFL approved a policy in May allowing players to protest during the national anthem by staying in the locker room but forbidding them from sitting or taking a knee if they’re on the field.

The NFL Players Association has filed a grievance with the league to challenge the policy.

Casey raised a fist at the end of the national anthem before games last season.