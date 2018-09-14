Physical test awaits Raiders’ Hankins in football return

Johnathan Hankins was assigned a locker on Wednesday, his first since last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He participated Thursday in his first practice since late December. On Sunday, he’ll experience his first game action since then, too.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Johnathan Hankins was assigned a locker Wednesday, his first since last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He participated Thursday in his first practice since late December. On Sunday he’ll experience his first game action since then, too.

The Raiders nose tackle waited for this.

“It’s been a while,” Hankins said with a laugh. “It feels good to get back in a groove and finally hit somebody.”

The team’s starting defensive line will look very different against the Denver Broncos than it did Monday against the Los Angeles Rams. Both starting tackles, Justin Ellis and P.J. Hall, suffered injuries in the season opener and will miss time. Hankins will join the rotation immediately.

Ellis (foot) is required to miss at least eight weeks while on injured reserve. Hall (ankle) has been walking with a protective boot over his left foot. Their situations prompted the Raiders to sign Hankins and defensive tackle Clinton McDonald to one-year contracts.

In March the Colts released Hankins one year into a three-year, $27 million contract. He divided the ensuing months largely between Columbus, Ohio, and Dallas. He prepared for the current opportunity, but he acknowledged he might be “rusty” when reacclimating.

Indeed, Sunday presents a physical test.

Hankins, 26, never has played in Denver. For that matter, he never has played at high elevation. For the past couple weeks, Raiders players occasionally have worn training masks during various activities — stationary bike riding, weightlifting, walk-through drills — to prepare for the thin air that accompanies 5,280-foot altitude.

Hankins did not have that same luxury.

Along with the altitude, it’ll be about 91 degrees Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Hydration and limited reps should help him weather the elements.

“They’re going to be careful, the way I’m out there,” Hankins said of his coaches. “They’re going to have a nice rotation. I’m definitely going to be a little gassed, but that’s football. This being my first game, I’m sure they ain’t going to just leave me out there dying.”

New position

This wasn’t the first week of Johnny Holton’s career in which he focused on technique in a press-coverage scenario.

It was the first week in which Holton was the one in coverage.

Last week, the Raiders waived their speedy reserve wide receiver and special-teams standout to create roster room for wide receiver Brandon LaFell. On Tuesday, they re-signed Holton to the practice squad, only this time at cornerback. He traded his No. 16 jersey for No. 26.

Cornerback is a first for him, but Holton seems to be embracing it. He said that he’s approached some of the team’s veterans for various pointers. He sees work, too, at wide receiver when necessary during practice as part of the Raiders’ scout team.

“What I’m learning now is the proper way to jam, when to use the jam and things like that,” Holton said. “The technique, when to catch the receiver and things like that, you’ve got to be on point with it. …Whatever they ask me to do, I’m going to put my best foot forward and make the most of my opportunity.”

Notable

— On Friday’s injury report, Hall was the only player ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

— Right guard Gabe Jackson (pec), wide receiver Dwayne Harris (foot) and running back DeAndre Washington (knee) were listed as questionable. They were limited participants in practice all week. Of them, Washington appears least likely to be active.

