Position breakdown of Raiders-Browns game on Sunday

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an opening during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to run on the field for the start of the team's NFL game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, center, on the field with wide receiver Dwayne Harris (17) and running back Marshawn Lynch (24) prior to their NFL game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Position breakdown

The Raiders host the Cleveland Browns at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Here’s a breakdown by position.

Quarterbacks

Derek Carr’s crunch time struggles continued last week against the Dolphins. He has five interceptions this season and two touchdown passes. But Carr is completing 76.6 percent of his passes and averaging 312 passing yards. Rookie Baker Mayfield made his debut last week, and it was one to remember. He led the Browns to a 14-point comeback against the Jets as Cleveland broke a 19-game winless streak.

Advantage: Raiders

Running backs

Carlos Hyde recorded 98 rushing yards on 23 carries and found the end zone twice against the Jets. Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson add to the Browns’ strong rushing attack. The Raiders are starting to realize that Marshawn Lynch is good on fourth-and-short. Lynch hasn’t received more than 19 carries in a game.

Advantage: Browns

Wide receivers

Jordy Nelson broke out as a Raider in Week 3 with 173 receiving yards. Amari Cooper went missing again with two receptions for 17 yards last week. The Browns are thin at wide receiver, but have a formidable duo in Jarvis Landry and rookie Antonio Callaway.

Advantage Raiders

Offensive line

The Raiders’ offensive line allowed three sacks against the Dolphins, but gave Carr plenty of time to operate in the second half. Right tackle Donald Penn (concussion) was cleared to play Sunday. The Browns’ retooled offensive line will be vital for Mayfield, who is making his first start.

Advantage: Raiders

Defensive line

After dealing with injuries in his rookie season, defensive end Myles Garrett is off to a dominant start and quickly becoming a star for the Browns. Garrett has a league-high four sacks and two forced fumbles. The Raiders have three sacks. They need Bruce Irvin to step up and lead a young defensive line.

Advantage: Browns

Linebackers

Top Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey is expected to return Sunday after missing the past two games with injuries. The Raiders continue to get minimum production from starting linebackers Tahir Whitehead and Derrick Johnson.

Advantage: Browns

Secondary

The Browns’ secondary is on the rise with cornerback Denzel Ward and safety Jabrill Peppers. Ward, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has recorded 17 tackles with two interceptions. The Raiders’ secondary struggled to keep up with versatile Dolphins playmakers Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant.

Advantage:Browns

Special teams

The Raiders signed rookie kicker Matt McCrane this past week and placed Mike Nugent on injured reserved. Greg Joseph made all his field-goal attempts in his Browns debut last week against the Jets.

Advantage: Browns

Intangibles

The Raiders return home after a two-game trip to Denver and Miami. Expect the Black Hole to provide energy as the Raiders attempt to give coach Jon Gruden his first win in a decade. They lead the series with the Browns 12-10.

Advantage: Raiders

