QB Nathan Peterman, P Drew Kaser among 10 players Raiders sign

In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills' Matt Barkley (5) warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) is tackled by Chicago Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris (95) and Roquan Smith (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bears won 41-9. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders signed 10 players to Reserve/Future contracts this week.

The group includes a punter and backup quarterback due to enter position battles when players reconvene in April.

Quarterback Nathan Peterman and punter Drew Kaser were among those signed, the Raiders announced Tuesday. Peterman will have an opportunity to serve as quarterback Derek Carr’s primary backup next season. Likewise, Kaser will be asked to push incumbent Johnny Townsend, who experienced a mixed rookie season.

Wide receiver Saeed Blacknall, running back James Butler, linebacker Cayson Collins, linebacker James Cowser, wide receiver Rashard Davis, defensive back Makinton Dorleant, tackle-guard Jamar McGloster and fullback Ryan Yurachek also were signed.

Of the 10, only Kaser wasn’t on the Raiders’ practice squad to end the 2018 campaign. Of those 10 practice-squad players, all but wide receiver Johnny Holton signed a Reserve/Future deal. Holton is expected to explore his options before determining which team he will join in 2019.

A Reserve/Future contract essentially serves as a place holder.

Active rosters expand from 53 to 90 players each offseason. When the NFL’s new league year begins March 13, anyone who signs such a deal becomes part of the 90-man roster. Barring a release, these 10 players are ensured of an invitation to the April start of the Raiders’ spring workout program.

Peterman can expect a competitive situation.

The Raiders signed the former Buffalo Bills quarterback to the practice squad Dec. 19 partly to provide an extra arm during practice. Backup quarterback A.J. McCarron was absent to start the week after his son’s birth in Alabama. Looking ahead, McCarron is due a $3 million bonus if still on the roster March 15, and $1.1 million of his $1.9 million salary will become fully guaranteed if on the roster March 17.

Peterman will compete with at least one other quarterback this offseason, be it McCarron or someone else.

Kaser, a 2016 sixth-round pick from Texas A&M, opened his career with the Chargers. He initially experienced some of the inconsistency that accompanied Townsend as a rookie last season. Kaser improved in 2017, but field-goal holding was not considered a strength. That contributed to Los Angeles waiving him last year.

Townsend, a fifth-round pick from Florida, is regarded as a superior holder.

He finished 2018 fairly strong with a 40.8-yard net average in the final four games. Seven of his 19 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line against one touchback. In his first 12 games, Townsend averaged an NFL-low 37.4 net yards. Ten of his 51 punts were downed inside the 20 amid four touchbacks.

