Raiders add versatility, sign C/G Jordan Devey

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jordan Devey (77) during a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders filled one of two major voids on their offensive line Thursday, signing former Kansas City Chiefs center/guard Jordan Devey.

His ability to play multiple interior positions helps mitigate the absence of Jon Feliciano, who signed with the Buffalo Bills last week via free agency.

Devey, 31, can serve as the primary backup at center and both guard positions. Brandon Parker is expected to be the Raiders’ top tackle off the bench behind starters Trent Brown and Kolton Miller, who worked at left tackle in 2018 as a rookie first-round pick. It’s possible he could remain on that side despite Brown’s signing on March 13, although the team has not publicly committed either way.

The Raiders’ next notable investment to their offensive line could be a starting guard.

Denzelle Good projects as the starter today opposite Gabe Jackson, but the Raiders nonetheless are considered likely to draft someone to fill the role. They traded left guard Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets this month amid internal belief Osemele should have missed fewer than the five games that sidelined him in 2018, sources have said.

Osemele dealt with multiple ailments, including a knee sprain. Feliciano started four games in his place.

In 2019, when a guard or center exits action, Devey instead could receive the first call.

He started two games at center last season for the Chiefs, playing 134 offensive snaps all told before a pectoral issue forced his placement onto injured reserve. Devey spent the past three years with Kansas City. His first NFL action came in 2014 with the New England Patriots when starting four of seven games there.

Nine of Devey’s 17 career starts were for the San Francisco 49ers at right guard in 2015.

