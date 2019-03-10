Raiders agree to trade Kelechi Osemele to Jets

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kelechi Osemele answers questions from reporters at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Saturday, July 28, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (70), wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) kneel. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (70) during day one of a mini-camp at Raiders headquarters. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Kelechi Osemele after finishing up with day two of a mini-camp at the Raiders headquarters. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

OAKLAND, Calif. — That wide receiver Antonio Brown was alleged to have quit on teammates when not finishing out the 2018 season did not stop the Raiders from reaching a blockbuster sign-and-trade for him this weekend. They had less patience for a player on their 2018 roster whom they perceived to have done something similiar.

Left guard Kelechi Osemele missed five games to a number of ailments, including a knee sprain, last season. In recent weeks, several people close to the situation indicated the Raiders believed Osemele should have missed fewer. The two-time Pro Bowler reportedly is being dealt to the New York Jets in a move that clears $10.2 million in cash and cap space while also upgrading an April 27 draft pick.

A sixth-round choice was swapped for a fifth-round pick, a source confirmed.

If not dealt, Osemele was a candidate for release.

The Raiders are considered firmly in the offensive-line market as the start of free agency looms. A two-day negotiation period, during which teams can discuss contract parameters with other clubs’ impending free agents, begins Monday. Free agency officially opens Wednesday at 1 p.m. with the start of the 2019 league year.

Sunday’s trade agreement cannot be formally processed until then.

ESPN first reported Osemele’s imminent departure to the Jets.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.