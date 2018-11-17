Raiders-Cardinals position breakdown for Sunday

The Raiders play the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona, at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Here’s a breakdown by position.

FILE: Oakland Raiders offensive guard Jordan Simmons (65) during an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Aug 12, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Brittan Golden (10) runs after catching the ball as Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith (21) defends during the first half at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton (5) is hit after throwing the football by Oakland Raiders linebacker Shilique Calhoun (91) during the second quarter of a NFL preseason game in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, August 12, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) carries the football during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Raiders play the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona, at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Here’s a breakdown by position:

Quarterbacks

Derek Carr hasn’t led the Raiders on a touchdown drive in the past two games, but he’s still a former Pro Bowler with plenty of experience. Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen has struggled during his rookie year. Rosen and the Cardinals are only averaging 13.8 points per game. Rosen has six touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

■ Advantage: Raiders

Running backs

It’s been a down season for David Johnson, but he’s still a big part of the Arizona offense. Johnson broke out of his funk last week with 183 total yards and two touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs. Having Byron Leftwich take over the play calling duties has benefited Johnson. Raiders’ Doug Martin managed 61 yards on 15 carries against the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

■ Advantage: Cardinals

Wide receivers

The ageless Larry Fitzgerald continues to produce at a high level in his 15th season with the Cardinals. He’s also playing the role of mentor with taking rookie Christian Kirk under his wing. The Raiders are thin at wide receiver with the injury to Martavis Bryant, who could be out the next couple of weeks. Jordy Nelson could miss Sunday’s game because of a knee injury.

■ Advantage: Cardinals

Offensive line

Neither of these offensive lines are very good, but the Cardinals’ unit shouldn’t have trouble against a Raiders defense that struggles to generate a pass rush. The Cardinals have given up 27 sacks this season, which is the 12th most in the league. The Raiders are ranked seventh with 29 sacks allowed.

■ Advantage: Cardinals

Defensive line

The Cardinals are led by star pass rusher Chandler Jones, who has racked up 35.5 sacks since joining the team in 2016. Jones has 8.5 sacks this season. As a team, the Raiders have a league-low eight sacks.

■ Advantage: Cardinals

Linebackers

Deone Bucannon and Josh Bynes guide the Cardinals’ linebacker unit. Tahir Whitehead leads the Raiders in tackles with 47. The Cardinals and Raiders are two of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL. Arizona is 28th and Oakland 29th in rushing yards allowed.

■ Advantage: Cardinals

Secondary

The Cardinals have arguably the best passing defense behind cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Budda Baker. The Cardinals only give up 223.2 passing yards per game. Last week, Arizona snapped Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ streak of eight games of going over 300 passing yards.

■ Advantage: Cardinals

Special teams

Phil Dawson is the kicker for the Cardinals and T.J. Logan and Christian Kirk handle the kick returning duties. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson has made three of four field goal attempts since joining the team.

■ Advantage:Cardinals

Intangibles

The Cardinals’ offense has been an issue all season, but it continues to improve under Leftwich, who took over as the offensive coordinator last month. Leftwich and the Cardinals could break out against a poor Raiders defense.

■ Advantage: Cardinals

More Raiders: Follow online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.