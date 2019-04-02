Raiders CB Daryl Worley returns for 1 year, $3M

Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Daryl Worley officially signed his tender Monday. Not that there was ever a doubt.

The Raiders cornerback inked a one-year, $3.095 million contract. Last month, he received a second-round tender as a restricted free agent, an aggressive move that meant any team who signed Worley had to give the Raiders a second-round pick in exchange. They also owned the ability to match any offer sheet Worley accepted.

Simply put, no offers were coming.

The Raiders could have placed a weaker, original-round tender worth $2.025 million. This would’ve meant that, instead of a second-round pick, any team that sought Worley would send the Raiders a third-round selection if it signed him. Worley was drafted in the 2016 third round.

A third-round pick likely would’ve been too pricey to tempt a suitor.

A second-round choice was entirely prohibitive.

Worley could be a limited participant on April 15, though, when the Raiders start voluntary workouts. He’s coming off shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. Worley, 24, missed the first four games last year to a league suspension. He started nine of 10 games before a midseason labrum issue worsened in December, forcing him onto injured reserve.

He and Nevin Lawson are expected to compete for the starting job opposite Gareon Conley.

The Raiders plan to feature Lamarcus Joyner, a versatile defensive back whom they signed in March, at nickel cornerback.

