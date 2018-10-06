Raiders-Chargers: position breakdown

The Raiders play the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at StubHub Center in Carson, California. Here’s a breakdown by position.

Quarterbacks

It’s time to start showering Derek Carr with praise. He posted solid numbers and led the Raiders to a fourth-quarter rally in last week’s win over the Browns. He recorded 437 passing yards with four touchdowns. He’s ranked fourth in the NFL in passing yards with 1,373. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is playing efficient and securing the ball, with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 11 to 2.

Advantage: Raiders

Running backs

The Chargers’ Melvin Gordon is fourth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 475. He can do it all for the Chargers as a physical runner who can catch out of the backfield. Austin Ekeler opens up the playbook for the Chargers as a versatile third-down back. Marshawn Lynch turned back the clock last week with 130 rushing yards for the Raiders. He has recorded 300 rushing yards, fourth best in the league.

Advantage: Chargers

Wide receivers

It’s been a long time since the Raiders had two pass catchers go over 100 receiving yards in the same game. Amari Cooper and tight end Jared Cook combined for 238 receiving yards against the Browns. Carr has plenty of weapons, including Martavis Bryant and Jordy Nelson. The Chargers are led by Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen, who is off to a slow start.

Advantage: Raiders

Offensive line

Rookie Brandon Parker stepped up at right tackle last week after Donald Penn got injured. The Raiders will have two rookie tackles starting this week. Rookie left tackle Kolton Miller had another impressive outing against the Browns’ Myles Garrett. Left tackle Russell Okung and center Mike Pouncey lead the Chargers’ offensive line.

Advantage: Raiders

Defensive line

The Raiders’ defensive line finally stepped up, as the unit created havoc often against Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. Rookie defensive tackle Maurice Hurst had a strip sack, three total pressures and batted a pass. The Chargers’ defensive line badly misses Joey Bosa, but it still has Melvin Ingram to disrupt quarterbacks.

Advantage: Raiders

Linebackers

Denzel Perryman guides the Chargers’ linebacker unit. Second-year Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee is arguably the team’s best player at the position. Lee recorded 10 tackles in Week 4.

Advantage: Chargers

Secondary

Chargers safety Derwin James might be the front-runner for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He became the first rookie defensive back to record three sacks in his first four games. Casey Hayward is one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks. The Raiders added depth at cornerback with the return of Daryl Worley, who was suspended for the first four games.

Advantage: Chargers

Special teams

Chargers punt returner Desmond King had returns for 56 and 21 yards against the 49ers last week. Third-option kicker Matt McCrane made the winning field goal in overtime against the Browns.

Advantage: Chargers

Intangibles

The Chargers are the home team, but it might not feel that way based on the crowd noise. The Raiders still are beloved in Los Angeles, where they played from 1982 to 1994.

Advantage: Raiders

