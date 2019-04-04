Raiders continue overhaul, release WR Seth Roberts

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) warms up at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders continued their dramatic transition at wide receiver Thursday, formally releasing slot receiver Seth Roberts. The move, which was decided Wednesday when wide receiver Ryan Grant signed a one-year contract, leaves running back Jalen Richard as the only active Raiders player to catch more than 15 passes from quarterback Derek Carr last season.

Roberts was due a $4.45 million salary and $200,000 workout bonus.

His departure creates those cash savings as well as sufficient cap space. There was no guaranteed money that remained from a $12 million extension Roberts signed in 2017, so both figures come off the books. The only dead money known to be created is a $150,000 performance incentive Roberts reached in 2018 for reaching the 45-catch mark.

Roberts struck the total exactly, finishing with 45 receptions for 494 yards and two touchdowns.

Carr completed a career-high 381 passes in 2018. Those on the receiving end for 240 of them, or 63 percent, are no longer with the club. Tight end Jared Cook (68 receptions) signed with the New Orleans Saints. Wide receivers Jordy Nelson (63) and Roberts were released following signings at the position; Nelson since has retired.

On March 13, the contracts expired for wide receiver Martavis Bryant (19 catches), running back Doug Martin (18) and running back Marshawn Lynch (15). They’ve yet to sign with a new club. Bryant was suspended indefinitely in December following a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Since last month, the Raiders have acquired Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams, Grant and J.J. Nelson at wide receiver. These additions stand to represent an overall upgrade in both skill and speed, although Carr must build chemistry with the group. That process already has begun with workouts at local high schools and Brown making multiple visits to Carr’s home.

The overhaul likely isn’t over.

Although running back Isaiah Crowell signed last week, the Raiders very well could select a No. 1 running back and tight end during the April 25-27 draft. A slot receiver, too, could come.

