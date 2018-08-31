Raiders DT Mario Edwards Jr. at risk of roster cut

Sometimes who plays in an exhibition can be more revealing than the exhibition itself. That’s not encouraging for Mario Edwards Jr.

Fewer than 50 Raiders players were in uniform Thursday for the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Edwards was among them. He started and played into the fourth quarter while the likes of Bruce Irvin, Justin Ellis, rookie P.J. Hall, rookie Arden Key and rookie Maurice Hurst had the evening off.

Their roster spots are not in jeopardy.

Clearly, Edwards’ is.

Following the 30-19 win, coach Jon Gruden was definitive when speaking about wide receiver Seth Roberts, saying that he is sure to make the 53-man roster. He could not make the same assurance for Edwards, a 2015 second-round pick who has struggled this offseason. He had a poor start in the spring when limited by an unspecified ailment.

“He’s in a competitive situation,” Gruden said. “This is a competitive situation. We’re trying to find a spot for him. We brought in two inside pass rushers (Hall and Hurst). Can he be the 3-technique? Can he be the 6-technique? Is he a base end? Is he an open-side end? He’s got a lot of versatility. We’ll look at the tape.

“He’s in a competitive situation, and we’ll have to let you know in the next day or so what we’re going to do.”

That he played Thursday at all reflects poorly on how the new coaching staff considers the pace of his development. The Raiders waived-injured safety Obi Melifonwu, a 2017 second-round pick, earlier this month. He defaulted to injured reserve, but it’s considered possible the team will release him for good once he is healthy.

Clearly, Gruden is not afraid to separate from former high picks.

The Raiders must reduce their roster from 90 to 53 players by Saturday at 1 p.m.

“We don’t really care how you got here,” Gruden said. “The draft is for organizational purposes. Guys that sit on the draft set and talk like I used to (for ESPN), that’s what the draft is. When you get out and play, it’s about your performance between the lines. We’re going to try to keep the right 53 guys, and that’s all I can say.”

Defensive tackle Frostee Rucker, thought less to be a roster lock than the other lineman rested, also was not in uniform.

At cornerback, one player was busier Thursday than expected. Rashaan Melvin drew the start, working one series before his evening was over. He is no danger of being released this weekend. Cornerbacks Gareon Conley, Daryl Worley, Leon Hall and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie did not suit up.

The Raiders wanted Melvin to see extra game reps to refine specific technique that he’s still learning to master, Gruden said.

Set free

Griff Whalen can rejoin the Raiders as early as Week 7. That is, if another team doesn’t add him first.

The slot wide receiver signed a four-week injury settlement with the Raiders, a source said Thursday. He was placed on injured reserve Monday with turf toe, which he suffered during last week’s exhibition against the Green Bay Packers. Whalen will collect four weeks of salary while he recovers.

Whalen is now a free agent.

He impressed in training camp, deemed by coaches to have outperformed wide receiver Ryan Switzer. The Raiders could have interest in Whalen once they’re eligible to re-sign him, but his availability and their roster dynamic at the position will dictate whether a reunion occurs.

Notable

— Minutes before the exhibition, defensive end Khalil Mack create a small ripple on social media. A Bay Area football analyst tweeted a video of Mack rushing past a Miami Dolphins offensive lineman with a spin move. Mack wrote in response: “I miss it.”

I miss it — Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) August 31, 2018

— Mike Nugent converted a 51-yard field goal early in the second quarter. He is projected to be the Raiders’ kicker on Sept. 10 versus the Los Angeles Rams, given undrafted rookie Eddy Pineiro (groin) hasn’t practiced for more than two weeks.

— Quarterback EJ Manuel, rookie linebacker Jason Cabinda and outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun all were pregame captains, an encouraging sign for their 53-man roster chances. Manuel seemed to solidify his case afterward. Working ahead of Connor Cook for the first time this preseason, Manuel threw an incompletion on his first pass. But for the rest of the first half, he went 13-of-14 for 155 yards, two touchdowns and 152.4 rating.

— Rookie third-round pick Brandon Parker started and saw significant snaps at left tackle. His roster spot is safe. Ian Silberman and David Sharpe, in that order, rotated at right tackle. Theirs is more in flux, although the Raiders figure to keep at least one.

