Raiders’ Jon Feliciano, Gabe Jackson finish win despite injuries

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) is helped off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Raiders left guard Jon Feliciano felt his left calf buckle on second-and-goal. A few feet away, two men crashed into right guard Gabe Jackson’s right ankle from behind.

Both linemen were in obvious pain during Sunday’s game-winning drive. Both had difficulty finishing it.

Somehow, both did.

Feliciano started Sunday in place of Pro Bowl guard Kelechi Osemele (toe). It might prove to be the final game in a Raiders uniform for the valuable, versatile reserve. The initial expectation Sunday was Feliciano’s injury will end his 2018 season, a source said. A person familiar with Jackson’s situation said that, before the ankle issue, he suffered a left elbow injury Sunday on which he’ll undergo MRI and X-ray testing.

Jackson played much of Sunday’s 24-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with the elbow heavily wrapped.

Feliciano, who has experience at center and guard, is due to become an unrestricted free agent in March. He figures to have shown enough in four seasons with the Raiders to attract a starting position elsewhere. Here, such opportunity is difficult to come by behind Osemele, Jackson and center Rodney Hudson.

If indeed his final game, Feliciano demonstrated the scrappy toughness for which the 2015 fourth-round pick is known. After the drive culminated in a touchdown with 21 seconds remaining, he was evaluated on the sideline. The Raiders called a timeout. Feliciano jumped from his examination and hobbled toward the field to play the extra point.

Ultimately, he was turned away.

Notable

—Quarterback Derek Carr set a franchise record Sunday, going eight full games without an interception. His last pick came on Oct. 7 on a first-and-goal throw at the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Rich Gannon went seven straight games without an interception in 2001.

— Carr was sacked four times Sunday. He’s been sacked at least three times in 10 of the past 11 games. Before this pressure period, the occurrence came 13 times in 64 NFL career games, including three occasions during the 2016 and 2017 seasons combined.

— Cornerback Gareon Conley was credited with two passes defensed. He was in coverage against wide receiver Antonio Brown on a breakup that linebacker Tahir Whitehead caught for an interception.

— Raiders rookie tackle Brandon Parker was flagged for illegal formation in the first quarter and ceded a sack the next snap. He later was called for holding and a false start, as penalties plagued the offense for much of the afternoon. The Raiders were flagged 13 times for 130 yards. Both were season highs. Seven penalties were called on the offense.

— Tight end Jared Cook caught seven of 10 passes for 116 yards. His 61 receptions for 825 yards and six touchdowns this season all are career highs. Fellow tight ends Lee Smith and Derek Carrier each scored a fourth-quarter touchdown Sunday.

— Late in the second quarter, linebacker Nicholas Morrow missed a third-down tackle in the red zone, as tight end Vance McDonald juked outside him. This extended a drive that culminated in a touchdown, giving the Steelers a 14-10 lead with 10 seconds remaining in first half. In the third quarter, linebacker Tahir Whitehead wrangled McDonald on a crucial fourth-and-1 stop.

