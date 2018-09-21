Raiders’ Jordy Nelson looks for breakout game against Dolphins

Jordy Nelson is off to a slow start in his first season with the Raiders. The veteran wide receiver has five receptions for 53 yards and no touchdowns in two games.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) runs from Denver Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver. (Jack Dempsey/AP)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) returns a punt during the first half of their NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) talk on the sideline during a timeout the first half of their NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) stretches at the team's NFL training camp at the Napa Memorial Stadium in Napa, Calif., Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Jordy Nelson is off to a slow start in his first season with the Raiders.

The veteran wide receiver has five receptions for 53 yards and no touchdowns in two games. He hopes for a breakout game Sunday at the Miami Dolphins because of the exceptional receiving performances by his teammates to start the season.

In a Week 1 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams, tight end Jared Cook had nine catches for 180 yards. In a Week 2 loss at the Denver Broncos, wide receiver Amari Cooper had 10 receptions for 116 yards.

“I don’t think there’s one thing you’ll put it on, but I think there was improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 individually and as a whole,” Nelson said. “It’s just matchups and opportunities. Obviously, Jared had a great game Week 1, Coop had one this last week, so maybe I’m in the rotation this week.”

Nelson signed a two-year contract with the Raiders in March. The former Green Bay Packer came in with expectations of becoming the top receiver for the Raiders as a replacement for Michael Crabtree, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens one day after Nelson’s arrival.

During his 10 seasons in Green Bay, Nelson had 550 catches for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns. But he’s more worried about the Raiders getting their first victory than his statistics.

“If you look at Sunday, we were extremely productive moving the ball in the run game and pass game,” Nelson said. “We were able to get some big plays. We were able to put some points on the board. We just needed to finish up that last drive. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters is getting the ‘W.’”

Notables

■ Defensive tackle PJ Hall (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday. The rookie injured his ankle against the Rams and hasn’t practiced since.

■ Cornerback Nick Nelson (hamstring) is questionable. He was limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

■ Center Rodney Hudson (ankle), guard Gabe Jackson (pectoral) and running back Marshawn Lynch (shoulder) were limited in Friday’s practice but are expected to play.

