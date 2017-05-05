Raiders’ Keon Hatcher looks to make his run at rookie minicamp

Arkansas wide receiver Keon Hatcher, right, is pulled down by Missouri's John Gibson, left, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 28-24. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Arkansas wide receiver Keon Hatcher (4) and the rest of the team celebrate with fans after their 41-38 double-overtime win against TCU in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FILE - In this file photo taken Sept. 20, 2014, Arkansas wide receiver Keon Hatcher celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown in an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas ended last season with a flurry after more than two seasons of suffering and expect to continue that momentum entering Bret Bielema's third season as coach. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Arkansas wide receiver Keon Hatcher runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Arkansas wide receiver Keon Hatcher kneels on the sideline after an NCAA college football game in Little Rock, Ark., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015. Toledo defeated Arkansas 16-12. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

Arkansas wide receiver Keon Hatcher, center, runs between Missouri's Donavin Newsom, left, and Missouri's Ronnell Perkins, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — It was sloppy. It was slow. And yet, it was successful.

Keon Hatcher ran thousands of routes at Arkansas. One of his worst, an imprecise dig route against Toledo in 2015, may best reveal how it is the Raiders, a franchise historically obsessed with speed, are thrilled to have landed a wide receiver who clocked an underwhelming 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Hatcher is no track star.

He is a football player.

On Friday morning, the Raiders will begin a three-day rookie minicamp. This marks their first chance to evaluate up close a rookie class headlined by early draft picks such as cornerback Gareon Conley, their first-rounder, and safety Obi Melifonwu, their second-rounder.

But Hatcher, 22, is among their most intriguing. The 6-foot-2-inch, 207-pounder signed as an undrafted rookie and is expected to make a serious run at their 53-man roster this summer.

Certainly, a better run than he made at the combine.

Fifty other wide receivers attempted the 40-yard dash in March in Indianapolis. Five ran slower than Hatcher. His time of 4.64 seconds helped contribute to him going undrafted. He felt “embarrassed,” he said, when his name went uncalled Saturday. A houseful of loved ones waited for the moment. It didn’t arrive.

Soon afterward, Hatcher headed to the gym for a workout. He was irate.

A straight-line speed test he calls “overrated” was partly to blame.

“I still consider myself fast,” said Hatcher, who did not run the 40 at his pro day because of a hamstring injury. “It’s crazy because the 40-yard dash shows (speed), but on the field, I’ll run by your 4.3 guy. That’s what I don’t get. It’s something different. If you watch film, you can tell my game speed isn’t 4.6. The game speed is totally different. …

“(NFL teams) put so much into it. A guy who can run a 4.2, 4.3 40 but can’t catch, they’re going to pick him. He might not be able to run routes, but they’re going to pick him because he can run a 4.2 or 4.3. … I feel like when it comes to football, you’ve got to go off the film. The test stuff is cool to see how athletic guys are, but at the end, when it comes down to it, you’ve got to look at the film because that’s what we’re doing. We’re playing football.”

His best film may come from one of his worst moments.

It was the second game of the Razorbacks’ 2015 season. They trailed Toledo 16-10 with less than three minutes remaining. Hatcher ran a dig route in the end zone but felt a pop in his foot. He jogged to the sideline, where he saw Jonathan Williams, his roommate and now a Buffalo Bills running back. Williams was wearing a protective boot because he fractured his foot a few weeks earlier.

Hatcher had news.

He was about to join him.

“I said, ‘I broke my foot,’” Hatcher said. “He was like, ‘For real?’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’ I told the (athletic) trainer, and he said, ‘Let’s go take a look at it.’ I said, ‘No, because if you take my shoe off, I’m not going to be able to finish this game.’ …

“I wanted to beat this team. I knew I broke my foot, so either way it went, at the end of the game, I’m done (for the season). I just had to finish the game to help us win.”

He returned to action.

He aligned as the outside wide receiver from a trip set in the ensuing drive. Running on a broken foot, he won separation. Running on a broken foot, he caught a pass for an 18-yard gain. First down.

Pure vertical speed can separate players on a football field.

So can toughness.

The injury, a fractured fifth metatarsal, indeed required season-ending surgery. What was supposed to be a breakout senior year became a redshirt one, his final stats 13 catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns in two games. In 2016, he caught 44 passes for 743 yard and eight scores. He hoped his game film was enough to be selected on the third day of the draft, rounds four to seven.

When it wasn’t, Hatcher waited.

He had options as a free agent. The Colts were the runner-up to the Raiders, whose depth-chart situation provided a greater opportunity. Hatcher believes he is at his best when his back is against the wall, when his team is losing, when he is an underdog who is counted out.

That is what sent him back onto the field against Toledo.

That is what drove him in the immediate moments after the draft.

“Whoever gets me, they’re going to get a steal,” Hatcher said. “That’s my mindset. Everybody else, because you didn’t pick me, you’re the one who’s going to have to pay for it.”

Michael Gehlken can be reached at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.