Raiders look to find footing at football-baseball home field

Before the Raiders slid to an 0-3 record, they slipped. Field conditions at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Week 1 were awful on account of the team sharing a playing surface with the Oakland Athletics.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson wore molded-bottom cleats for the first home game this season.

Such is his general preference. He didn’t think much of it.

But early in the third quarter, the Los Angeles Rams called a stretch run. It should have been a routine stop; however, Johnson stood near a baseball dirt infield. He took a couple of steps to the left when his right foot slipped, tumbling him to the grass.

So began a sequence resembling a multicyclist Tour de France crash.

Rams center John Sullivan tripped over Johnson. Justin Ellis, a 330-pound nose tackle, tripped over Johnson while lunging after Rams running back Todd Gurley. Safety Marcus Gilchirst tripped over Sullivan. Amid a six-player pileup, Ellis suffered a foot strain, sidelining him at least eight weeks while on injured reserve.

And Gurley gained 15 yards.

“On an easy play, too,” Johnson said. “I needed better shoes. … It’s all about being more prepared and learning from your mistakes.”

No other NFL franchise shares a stadium with an MLB club.

On Sept. 10, the Raiders and Rams didn’t only oppose each other. They faced the field.

During one second-quarter play, Raiders running back Doug Martin flared into the right flat for a short pass. He tripped on the route, though, just as wide receiver Amari Cooper tripped downfield while attempting to block for him. Running back Jalen Richard lost his footing on multiple occasions. Long snapper Andrew DePaola suffered a noncontact, season-ending knee injury when his right foot was caught in the grass.

Noncontact injuries can occur in any stadium and thus shouldn’t be pinned on grass conditions. Nonetheless, the field had a noticeable role in the rhythm of that game.

This is Richard’s third season with the Raiders.

“It’s been an issue since I’ve been playing here,” he said. “To hear from older guys, it’s been an issue, especially more so around the pitcher’s mound because that area doesn’t get used as much as the outfield. Playing baseball, those guys are steadily running in the outfield, so that grass out there is a little bit sturdier. Inside the mound, by the diamond, that’s where it is real slippery.

“Those two times that I slipped (on Sept. 10) were inside that area. It’s just something that we’ve got to be mindful of and make sure we just break down that much more and be conscious of it to be under control in those areas because you’re not getting the same traction.”

The Raiders and Browns must play on the surface, and one is more experienced than the other.

Perhaps then, the venue can produce an advantage.

The Raiders sent their three rookie specialists, two of whom never have played at the Coliseum, to the stadium Friday morning. This provided a chance to gain comfort with the setting and also test footwear. Kicker Matt McCrane, who signed Tuesday, said that his greatest adjustment will be on any field goals whose approach requires a start on dirt but finish on grass. These two surfaces are uneven in texture and height.

Johnson plans to wear different shoes this time.

He said he’ll switch from molded bottoms to seven-stud cleats, hoping the move will reduce slipping.

MLB playoffs begin next week. If the A’s advance to the World Series, the Raiders will play on their multisport field a third time this regular season when hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 28. Multiple players said they will support the A’s, regardless of the impact the MLB team’s success has on their NFL team’s circumstances.

“We’re happy for them,” Johnson said. “That would suck to be in the reverse situation where, if we made the playoffs, they have to play in our conditions or something like that. Good for them. We’re pulling for the home team to hopefully go all the way because that’s the plan always. But we will be happy when we can play on regular football grass.”

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.