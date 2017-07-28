ad-fullscreen
Raiders’ LT Donald Penn appears ready to hold out

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2017 - 11:48 am
 

Raiders veterans reported to training camp Friday and already a question has arose about the offensive line and quarterback Derek Carr’s blindside protection.

When will starting left tackle Donald Penn report to camp?

Penn reportedly is not happy with his contract and could be holding out from the team’s camp in Napa, California, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Penn, 34, is entering the final season of a two-year deal. He’s due a $5.8 million salary in 2017 and could earn up to $750,000 in added incentives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

