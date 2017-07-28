Raiders’ LT Donald Penn appears ready to hold out

Raiders starting left tackle Donald Penn reportedly is not happy with his contract and could be holding out from the team’s camp in Napa, California, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn during an NFL football team activity Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Alameda, Calif. (Eric Risberg/AP)

Raiders veterans reported to training camp Friday and already a question has arose about the offensive line and quarterback Derek Carr’s blindside protection.

When will starting left tackle Donald Penn report to camp?

Penn, 34, is entering the final season of a two-year deal. He’s due a $5.8 million salary in 2017 and could earn up to $750,000 in added incentives.

