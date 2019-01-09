Raiders Nevada license plate to go on sale next week

Fans of the Raiders can officially begin to turn the Silver State into the silver and black state next week.

The Raiders Nevada specialty license plate will debut on roads in January 2019. (Courtesy of Raiders.com)

Fans of the Raiders can officially begin to turn the Silver State into the silver and black state next week.

The Raiders Nevada specialty license plate is slated to go on sale Monday at Department of Motor Vehicle offices statewide, the team announced Wednesday, marking the team’s first official product tied to the Raiders relocation to southern Nevada.

The release will come a year and a half before the team relocates to Las Vegas and its new $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium, located on Russell Road, just west of Interstate 15.

The plate is predominantly black, with the Raiders’ infamous pirate logo on the left and the famous phrase of late owner Al Davis, “Commitment to Excellence,” at the bottom.

Fans can get their own plate starting Monday for $62 for a standard plate, or they can opt to pay an annual fee of $35 on top of the initial fee for a personalized plate. The fees are in addition to any other annual standard vehicle registration costs.

“This will give everybody in Nevada, not just Southern Nevada, but the entire state, the ability to get a Raiders license plate for their car,” Raiders President Marc Badain said to the state Legislature’s Commission on Special License Plates. “Those funds will go to support programs all over the state. I think it will be a tremendous success.”

The Raiders Foundation will benefit from the plate sales, as $30 from each purchase will go toward the team’s charitable arm.

The Raiders hope to sell 17,000 plates in the first year, which would amass over $500,000 for the Raiders Foundation, according to the team.

All proceeds generated will go toward a nonprofit organization of the Raiders Foundation’s choice, through a grant process, that is committed to increasing community and civic health through the support of the military and youth development.

