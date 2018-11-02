Raiders OL Kolton Miller exits with another knee injury

Kolton Miller played through the first right knee injury of his NFL career, despite the discomfort he felt for weeks, despite how it limited his mobility, despite how ineffective it rendered him in pass protection.

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) is looked at by trainers after sustaining an injury during the first half of their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

He tried to do the same Thursday with his second such injury.

The Raiders left tackle and rookie first-round pick exited on the sixth play of the evening. After a sideline evaluation, a knee brace was applied and he finished the first half. He did not appear in the second, promptly being ruled out.

Miller suffered a Grade II MCL sprain to the same knee on Sept. 30 against the Cleveland Browns. He played through it.

Because he was pulled from action Thursday, offensive line coach Tom Cable kicked out Pro Bowl left guard Kelechi Osemele to left tackle. Jon Feliciano then replaced Osemele. Rookie right tackle Brandon Parker also began the second half after an apparent benching following the offense’s second series.

Ian Silberman finished the first half for Parker, who was flagged for a false start and holding in the Raiders’ opening two drives. He also was assigned in protection on a sack.

Costly benching

Rashaan Melvin remains in the Raiders’ doghouse. It’s an expensive seat.

Signed in March to a one-year, $5.5 million contract, the veteran cornerback was a healthy scratch Thursday for the second consecutive game. This despite the Raiders being short-handed at the position, given cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie’s retirement three days earlier.

Melvin can earn up to $1 million in incentives this season. Of them, $750,000 is tied to playing time.

This payout is tied to four separate $187,500 benchmarks that he’d collect if he plays 60 percent, 70 percent, 80 percent and 90 percent defensive reps in 2018, respectively. He was at 57.3 percent entering Thursday.

The Raiders have made Melvin inactive in both games since he publicly expressed displeasure regarding his role following the team’s Oct. 14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in London.

Notable

— Derek Carr became the first Raiders quarterback to be sacked four times in the first half of a game since Bruce Gradkowski against the Houston Texans in 2010.

— Punter Johnny Townsend continued recent struggles. After a 25-yard punt Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, his Thursday included punts of 23 and 36 yards.

— Kicker Daniel Carlson made his first field-goal try as a Raider from 37 yards. He followed with his first miss, which smacked the right upright from 45 yards.

