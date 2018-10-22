Raiders put RB Marshawn Lynch on injured reserve

Marshawn Lynch may have played his final game as a Raider after the running back was placed on injured reserve Monday because of a groin injury suffered Oct. 14 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is halted by the Seattle Seahawks defense during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Marshawn Lynch may have played his final game as a Raider.

The running back was placed Monday on injured reserve. He exited during the fourth quarter of an Oct. 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a groin injury and underwent an MRI last Wednesday that revealed a serious ailment requiring an extended absence. This is his final season under contract.

Lynch turns 33 next April.

His intention to play beyond this season is unclear.

Technically, Lynch is eligible to be activated in eight weeks and play a Christmas Eve home game against the Denver Broncos. The Raiders also can activate up to two players from injured reserve in a given season. Nose tackle Justin Ellis (foot) and right tackle Donald Penn (groin) are other candidates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

