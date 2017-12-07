Raiders QB Derek Carr eyes first career win at Arrowhead Stadium

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talks about his love for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium as he looks for his first win in four tries

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hugs wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

ALAMEDA, Calif. —Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City has been a house of horrors for Derek Carr.

You wouldn’t know that since Carr loves playing there.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say I enjoy going to their stadium, but I do,” Carr said on Wednesday. “It’s loud, it’s fun and I’ve told you guys many times I like playing in the noise because you’re in your own little zone.

“You cancel everything else out. I do enjoy going there, but it would feel a lot better afterwards if we could win a game.”

Carr has won a regular season game at 12 different stadiums in his four-year NFL career.

At Arrowhead, he’s 0-3.

For his three games in Kansas City, Carr has completed 50 percent of his passes for an average of 178 yards per game. In those games, Carr has thrown for only two touchdowns.

Carr’s first win at Arrowhead would come at an ideal time. The Raiders are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for first place. A win would not only put the Raiders ahead of Kansas City in the standings, but it would mean the Raiders would sweep the season series over the Chiefs.

Carr said a win at Arrowhead would rank as the No. 1 accomplishment so far in his young career.

“Definitely number one right now, especially this week,” Carr said. “It’s definitely up there. It’s something that we have not been able to do since I’ve been here. We have to get on that.

“We have a tough task ahead of us because, although their record is the same as ours, we’re both pretty good football teams. We have to go out there and play hard.”

Contact reporter Chris Booker at cbooker@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bookerc94 on Twitter.