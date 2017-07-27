Raiders release RB Taiwan Jones off crowded depth chart

The Raiders released Taiwan Jones, their longest-tenured running back, a day before the veteran report date to training camp.

Oakland Raiders running back Taiwan Jones (22) during day two of a mini-camp at the Raiders headquarters and training facility in Alameda, Calif. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oakland Raiders running back Taiwan Jones (22) during day one of a mini-camp at the Raiders headquarters and training facility in Alameda, Calif. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oakland Raiders running back Taiwan Jones (22) during day two of a mini-camp at the Raiders headquarters and training facility in Alameda, Calif. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

OAKLAND, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Raiders wished Taiwan Jones a happy 29th birthday from their official Twitter account.

On Thursday, they wished him well.

The team released its longest-tenured running back, parting ways a day before the veteran report date to training camp. Jones is a capable special teamer, but the team added some talent there this offseason. He also was buried on an offensive depth chart that added veteran Marshawn Lynch and rookie seventh-round pick Elijah Hood in April.

Jones contributed most as a gunner in kick coverage.

He offered kickoff return ability, too, but the Raiders are counting on new wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to fill that role.

The Raiders drafted Jones in the 2011 fourth round out of Eastern Washington. In six seasons, he logged 44 carries for 183 yards. The speedster added 17 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown.

A release is not a traditional birthday gift.

But with it, Jones received an opportunity to earn a larger role elsewhere.

The Raiders’ first full-squad practice is Saturday.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.