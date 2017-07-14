Raiders sign 3, fill roster before camp

Brady Sheldon, Kareem Are and John Crockett are officially on the team.

Florida State OL Kareem Are (72) warms up during the NCAA football game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles on November 11, 2016, at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. (Logan Stanford/Icon Sportswire via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Offensive lineman Kareem Are and linebacker Brady Sheldon were there in May when the Raiders held a three-day rookie minicamp. They were there in June at the Raiders’ three-day minicamp.

In late July, the team will begin training camp.

The undrafted rookies will be present again.

After practicing this spring on a tryout basis, Are and Sheldon are finally on the team. Their signings were two of three the Raiders announced Friday, as running back John Crockett also joined the club. The moves filled the 90-man roster with two weeks remaining before the start of camp.

Rookies report to Napa, California, on July 24. Veterans are due July 28. The first full-squad practice is on the 29th.

Are and Sheldon’s signings were months in the works. The Raiders’ pre-draft work on the prospects included a visit with Are at the team facility. Are was diagnosed with two concussions at Florida State in 2016 but started nine games, being named second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference. Sheldon starred at Ferris State, a Division II program in Big Rapids, Michigan. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete reportedly logged a 4.52 40-yard dash at his March pro day.

Crockett is the relative veteran of the group.

He signed with the Packers in 2015 as an undrafted rookie. He appeared in two games, totaling nine carries for 21 yards, before missing all of 2016 to injury. His 5,151 all-purpose yards at North Dakota State are the second-most in school history.

Technically, all three are on the roster. But their tryout has just begun.

In early September, once the preseason concludes, the Raiders must reduce from a 90- to 53-man roster. Are, Sheldon and Crockett are underdogs to survive the cutdown. Each would be eligible for the team’s 10-man practice squad upon clearing waivers.

