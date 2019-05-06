Raiders sign DT Ronald Ollie, work out Richie Incognito

In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) sets up to block against the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders hope to avoid being cast on the “Hard Knocks” HBO series, but their roster isn’t helping their case.

Defensive tackle Ronald Ollie, former star of the Netflix show “Last Chance U,” was among the rookies who signed a contract Monday. He did so while veteran Richie Incognito worked out for the club. If signed, Incognito would compete to start at left guard.

Ollie attended rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis.

He was featured on “Last Chance U” while attending East Mississippi Community College, where his charismatic personality and good intentions amid poor study habits endeared him to viewers. He later transferred to Nicholls State.

Ollie’s path to the NFL is fairly well documented. It includes childhood tragedy; he was 5 years old when his father fatally shot his mother.

The Raiders also signed former North Carolina State punter AJ Cole from rookie minicamp. With punter Drew Kaser waived in a corresponding move, Cole will compete against incumbent Johnny Townsend this offseason for the team’s punter job.

Incognito, 35, is a four-time Pro Bowler.

He has dealt with mental health issues, contributing to him being out of the NFL in 2018.

Incognito could push Denzelle Good for the left guard job. Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson coached Incognito in 2006 and 2007 for the then-St. Louis Rams. Any contract likely would be a one-year deal with incentives involved to reward performance.

The Raiders traded left guard Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets in January.

“Hard Knocks” is a documentary television series that, each year, follows an NFL team during training camp, showing team meetings, roster cuts and other behind-the-scenes developments. Coach Jon Gruden and others in the organization, including owner Mark Davis, have expressed desire not to be cast for it.

