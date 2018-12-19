Raiders sign ex-Bills QB Nathan Peterman

In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders signed former Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman on Wednesday, a person familiar with the situation said. His arrival followed a morning workout at team headquarters and allows Peterman a chance to rebound from a rocky start to his NFL career.

Peterman, a 2017 fifth-round pick, owns a three-to-17 touchdown-to-interception ratio across eight games.

He has completed 68 of 130 passes (52.3 percent) for 548 yards. In his first start as a rookie, he went 6-of-14 for 66 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders are signing former Bills QB Nathan Peterman, source said. He worked out and took a physical today. A done deal. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 19, 2018

Peterman, 24, finds a lower-pressure situation here in Oakland. It’s expected that he joined their practice squad, not 53-man roster, although a team spokesman was unable to be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

