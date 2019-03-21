Raiders sign ex-Lions CB Nevin Lawson to $3.05M deal

Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) runs into the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown after recovering a Cleveland Browns fumble during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

OAKLAND, Calif. — A cornerback with starting experience joined the Raiders on Wednesday evening.

Nevin Lawson, who made 54 starts the past four seasons with the Detroit Lions, signed a one-year contract. A person close to the situation said that his deal is worth $3.05 million. The investment indicates the Raiders are counting on Lawson to push for significant snaps in 2019.

Where exactly he’ll fit is not clear.

Addressing the position was among the roster’s greatest needs following free agency’s opening waves. Gareon Conley, Daryl Worley and Nick Nelson are the top returners from last season. Versatile defensive back Lamarcus Joyner, who played free safety in recent seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, signed last week and is expected to see action at nickel cornerback.

Lawson’s presence adds competition to the group.

He was one of four defensive backs known to visit the team Wednesday. Safety George Iloka, safety Curtis Riley and cornerback Tyler Patmon were the others. Their visits concluded without a contract agreement.

At safety, Riley is not considered likely to join the Raiders; he was scheduled to leave town for a visit elsewhere. Iloka played under Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2012 to 2017. He and Patmon departed Wednesday evening but are expected to keep in touch when exploring their next opportunity.

Patmon would project as a special teamer. From 2014 to 2015, Raiders special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia coached him with the Dallas Cowboys.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.