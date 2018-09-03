Raiders sign WR Brandon LaFell, need remains

The Raiders added one wide receiver on Monday morning. And they might not be done.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon LaFell participates during practice at the NFL football team's training camp, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo/AP)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon LaFell participates during practice at the NFL football team's training camp, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo/AP)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) runs with the football as wide receivers Saeed Blacknall (80) and Ryan Switzer (15) look on at the team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders added one wide receiver Monday.

And they don’t appear done.

Shortly before the first regular-season practice of 2018, the team agreed to terms with ex-Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon LaFell. Johnny Holton, a speedy wide receiver whose greatest value came on special teams, was waived in a corresponding move.

LaFell offers more experience to the position group. The Raiders, however, also need more speed, an area they are expected to address soon.

That could come via free agency or trade. The club is not known to have expressed interest in such big-name free agents as Breshad Perriman or Corey Coleman. On Monday morning, LaFell and wide receiver Brice Butler worked out for the team, a source said. Only LaFell was signed at this time.

In April, the Raiders traded for wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

His speed-size combination was such an attraction they looked beyond Bryant’s troubling history of NFL substance-abuse policy violations when sending a third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bryant was waived on Saturday. Since June, the team has anticipated a suspension could be imminent, and Bryant is in the appeal process now, sources have said.

LaFell, 31, spent the past two seasons in Cincinnati. He caught 52 passes for 548 yards and three touchdowns in 2017. His route tree does not fit the speed profile, so he won’t help the Raiders stretch the field next Monday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Perhaps soon, they’ll find someone who can.

Available role

Holton’s departure creates a void on special teams.

While his skills as a receiver are raw, the 27-year-old was the team’s best gunner in coverage in 2017, chasing down punts opposite wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson was traded to the New England Patriots in March. Wide receiver Dwayne Harris, 30, was signed in April to replace Patterson.

It is unclear which internal candidate will replace Holton.

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia can finalize that decision this week in practice.

“Johnny, he was going to be pretty good,” Harris said. “We always talk. I was teaching him some of the stuff I knew, all the years I have been in the league. He was already good. He was fast. When you’ve got someone like that out there, it’s hard to teach speed.”

Notable

— The 2017 draft class is down to two. The Raiders claimed ex-Cowboys defensive tackle Brian Price off waivers, cutting defensive tackle Treyvon Hester in a corresponding move. This leaves first-round cornerback Gareon Conley and fifth-round linebacker Marquel Lee as the lone members of last year’s nine-person draft class to be on the Raiders’ active roster. Hester was a seventh-round pick.

— Offensive tackle David Sharpe has a Tuesday workout scheduled with the New York Giants, a source said. He’d become the latest ex-Raider to sign with the club; defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. and cornerback Antonio Hamilton were claimed off waivers Sunday. Sharpe was a 2017 fourth-round pick.

— Running back DeAndre Washington (knee) rehabbed to the side during Monday’s practice. Players will have Tuesday off.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.