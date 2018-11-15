Raiders/NFL

Raiders-Steelers game flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2018 - 4:46 pm
 

The Raiders lost a primetime game Wednesday. Their Week 14, Dec. 9 home meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers was flexed out of “Sunday Night Football.”

It will be played at 1:25 p.m. instead of 5:20. Deemed more attractive for NBC’s audience, a game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears was elevated into the evening slot.

