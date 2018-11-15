Raiders-Steelers game flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Raiders lost a primetime game Wednesday. Their Week 14, Dec. 9 home meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers was flexed out of “Sunday Night Football.”

In this Sept. 10, 2018, file photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with coach Jon Gruden during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti, File)

It will be played at 1:25 p.m. instead of 5:20. Deemed more attractive for NBC’s audience, a game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears was elevated into the evening slot.

