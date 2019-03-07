Raiders tender CB Daryl Worley, RB Jalen Richard, S Erik Harris

Cleveland Browns' Jabrill Peppers, right, is tackled by Oakland Raiders' Erik Harris (25) and Keith Smith during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. — As free agency nears, the Raiders continue to retain their own.

Cornerback Daryl Worley and running back Jalen Richard received a second-round tender from the team. The one-year deals are worth $3.095 million. Any opposing club that signs either restricted free agent is required to trade the Raiders a second-round pick, a prohibitive cost all but securing their roster spots in Oakland.

The Raiders also possess the right of first refusal, able to match any offer sheet Richard or Worley would receive. Each is fully expected to sign his tender.

Safety Erik Harris received a one-year, $2.025 million tender. He is expected to return, too.

The team left no doubt when placing a second-round tender on Worley. As a 2016 third-round pick, the Raiders would have collected a third-round draft pick from any team that signed Worley against a $2.025 million original-round tender like the one given to Harris. This pick likely would have been too costly, and the team would’ve owned the ability to match that offer sheet if not.

Essentially, the Raiders paid Worley an extra $1.07 million to raise the trade premium to a second-round choice, a reflection of the regard to which they hold him.

Worley, 24, joined them last April following an arrest that prompted the Philadelphia Eagles to waive him. He missed the first four games to a suspension but started nine games, battling a torn labrum for the final few. He suffered the right shoulder injury on Oct. 28 versus the Indianapolis Colts. It ultimately worsened, shutting him down for the final two games before he underwent shoulder surgery.

Worley could be a limited participant to begin the spring. But he is expected to start opposite cornerback Gareon Conley in 2019.

Richard, 25, tied for the team lead in receptions in 2018, catching 68 passes for 607 yards. He added 55 carries for 259 yards and a touchdown as a change-of-pace back. Of his 413 snaps, a team-high 81.4 percent came on passing plays, as coach Jon Gruden featured him on third down and two-minute scenarios.

His return adds constancy at a position whose lead back is undecided.

Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents on March 13. Although a return for either has not been ruled out, the Raiders are expected to test free agency for a potential addition. Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren are set to compete for touches.

Harris, 28, proved himself to be more than a special teamer last year. He entered the campaign having played five defensive snaps in two NFL seasons. By the end, he took 433 reps on defense, made four starts and recorded two interceptions while totaling 49 tackles.

The Raiders plan to sign a veteran safety this month. But Harris has earned his place, likely figuring prominently in the secondary’s rotation while remaining a core special teamer for coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

These moves follow last week’s one-year extension for guard/tackle Denzelle Good. His deal is worth up to $3 million. It features a $1 million base salary, $500,000 signing bonus and a $200,000 roster bonus that is paid out in $12,500 increments for each game he is active in 2019, a person familiar with the contract said Thursday.

For Good, an additional $1.1 million is tied to playing-time incentives. He can earn a $100,000 workout bonus this offseason, too. Good is scheduled to count $1.675 million against the salary cap this year.

Some of the team’s other free agents bear watching.

Like Richard, tight end Jared Cook logged 68 receptions last season. The Raiders have interest in re-signing him, but they’ve also explored contingency options to supplement the position in free agency should they be priced out of his services. The team also seeks to retain defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

