Raiders to open preseason vs. Rams in Oakland

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) leads his team on the field before the start of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks to reporters at the team's football facility in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders announced Tuesday their four preseason games, and only one will be held in California.

The team will open its August exhibition slate at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Los Angeles Rams. It’ll then face the Arizona Cardinals on the road, the Green Bay Packers at a neutral site — expected to be somewhere in Canada — and the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

Only a date for the Cardinals game, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, has been finalized.

That contest will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Raiders and Rams have expressed mutual interest in holding joint training camp practices this summer. If these practices are finalized, they likely will occur at Raiders camp in Napa, California, days before the clubs’ exhibition meeting.

