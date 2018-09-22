Raiders vs. Dolphins: Position-by-position breakdown

The Raiders face the Miami Dolphins at 10 a.m. Sunday. Here’s a breakdown by position.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) scores a touchdown ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

New York Jets' Henry Anderson (96) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake rushes past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne (21) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Miami Dolphins' Kenny Stills (10) steps out of bounds during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Miami Dolphins' Frank Gore (21) is tackled by New York Jets' Jamal Adams (33) and Darron Lee (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Dolphins won 20-12. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) hits Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Dolphins play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 23. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is stopped by Denver Broncos defensive back Justin Simmons (31) and Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray (56) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Position breakdown

The Raiders face the Miami Dolphins at 10 a.m. Sunday. Here’s a breakdown by position.

Quarterbacks

Derek Carr recovered from a dismal opening week with a turnover-free performance against the Broncos. He completed a laser throw to Seth Roberts between two defenders for his only touchdown. Carr also pushed the ball up the field before a lackluster fourth quarter for the offense. He has completed 80 percent of his passes in two games. The Dolphins are 2-0 despite Ryan Tannehill’s pedestrian numbers.

Advantage: Raiders

Running backs

The Dolphins have gotten production from their two-back committee of Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore. Miami has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of its first two games. The Raiders haven’t reached 100 rushing yards in a game. They’ve gone away from the run in the second half. Marshawn Lynch managed 65 yards on 18 carries last week.

Advantage: Dolphins

Wide receivers

Amari Cooper woke up with 10 receptions for 116 yards against the Broncos. Having Martavis Bryant on the field led to Cooper getting more open looks. Jordy Nelson has yet to make his presence felt. The Dolphins are led by Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and DeVante Parker.

Advantage: Raiders

Offensive line

Rookie left tackle Kolton Miller is off to a great start by not allowing a sack in the first two games. Donald Penn is finding his footing at right tackle. The Raiders’ offensive line is a major reason Carr is completing 80 percent of his passes. The Dolphins allowed four sacks last week in their first game without left guard Josh Sitton, out for the season with a torn rotator cuff.

Advantage: Raiders

Defensive line

Defensive ends Cameron Wake and Robert Quinn apply plenty of pressure against opposing quarterbacks. Miami’s four-man rotation at defensive tackle has made up for the loss of Ndamukong Suh. Miami allows only 79 rushing yards per game, eighth best in the league. The Raiders’ defensive line continues to struggle without Khalil Mack and has two sacks in two games.

Advantage: Dolphins

Linebackers

The Dolphins’ Kiko Alonso created havoc last week in a win over the Jets. He recorded 13 tackles and had two forced fumbles. First-year Raiders Tahir Whitehead and Derrick Johnson haven’t contributed much to start the season. They’ve combined for 23 tackles with no sacks or turnovers.

Advantage: Dolphins

Secondary

Cornerbacks Rashaan Melvin and Gareon Conley have been pleasant surprises for the Raiders. Melvin had an interception last week. It took the Raiders 11 games in 2017 to pick off a quarterback. The Dolphins’ Xavien Howard is emerging as a shutdown cornerback. Quarterbacks are reluctant to throw to his side of the field.

Advantage: Raiders

Special teams

Mike Nugent is 4 of 4 on field-goal attempts, making two in each game. He had a blocked extra-point attempt against the Broncos, but it was the offensive line’s fault. Kicker Jason Sanders has made two field goals for the Dolphins.

Advantage: Raiders

Intangibles

After playing in high altitude on a hot day in Denver, the Raiders travel across the country to play in humid Miami. Expect the Dolphins offense to pick up the pace against a Raiders defense that was exhausted last week.

Advantage: Dolphins

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.