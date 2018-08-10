2 new Raiders team stores opening in Las Vegas area

The official Raiders team store will open two new locations in the Las Vegas area.

Inside the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Raider Image will open a location at Fashion Show, according to the shopping center’s website. The 800-square-foot store is expected to open Saturday.

On Tuesday, Clark County commissioners unanimously approved a 380-square-foot kiosk in the D-gates concourse of McCarran International Airport. The kiosk is expected to open in late September.

The store will sell logo merchandise, apparel and novelty items for the Raiders and their $1.8 billion stadium under construction at Interstate 15 and Russell Road.

These are the third and fourth Raider Image stores in the Las Vegas area, according to the website. The store has 10 locations in California. Stores typically have at least six employees.

The Raider Image opened its first local store at the Town Square shopping center in November 2017 and its second store at the Galleria at Sunset shopping center.

According to an inventory included in the McCarran contract, the least expensive items, like keychains and bumper stickers, are expected to cost around $4.99. The most expensive item, a Dooney & Bourke hobo purse, is expected to cost around $217.99.

The lease term at McCarran is for two years with two one-year renewal options, according to the contract. The store will pay the county 15 percent of gross revenue from sales and a security deposit based on one month of estimated rentals, fees and charges.

